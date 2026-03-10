HighPeak Energy (HPK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $190.5630 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 1.1%

HPK opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 186,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 70,590 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) is a Delaware?incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

See Also

