Northland Securities Estimates Avita Medical Q1 Earnings

Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Avita Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities analyst C. Byrnes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. Northland Securities currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avita Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Avita Medical’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Avita Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Avita Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Avita Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Avita Medical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Avita Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avita Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $4.96 on Monday. Avita Medical has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avita Medical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Avita Medical by 1,351.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avita Medical by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Avita Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Avita Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Avita Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development and commercialization of cell?based therapies for acute and chronic wounds. Its flagship technology, the ReCell® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device, enables clinicians to create a suspension of a patient’s own skin cells at the point of care. The system is designed to accelerate wound healing, minimize donor?site requirements and reduce scarring for patients suffering from burns, traumatic wounds and a variety of surgical and reconstructive procedures.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Avita Medical has secured regulatory clearances in key markets, including CE mark approval in the European Union and 510(k) clearance from the U.S.

