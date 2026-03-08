Triata Capital Ltd Buys 522,800 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Triata Capital Ltd raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,800 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance accounts for approximately 1.5% of Triata Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Triata Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Full Truck Alliance worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YMM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 10.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YMM stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. iA Financial set a $8.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

