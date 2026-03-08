Matthew 25 Management Corp Sells 200,000 Shares of Interface, Inc. $TILE

Matthew 25 Management Corp cut its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Interface makes up 2.0% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned about 0.39% of Interface worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Interface by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 369,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,412,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,819,000 after buying an additional 126,263 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 226,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 10.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $28.14 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Interface Increases Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $349.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 8.37%.Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Interface’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Interface from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Interface from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TILE

Key Interface News

Here are the key news stories impacting Interface this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat — Interface reported $0.49 EPS vs. $0.40 expected, showing improving profitability and year?over?year EPS growth; that beat supports valuation and investor confidence. MarketBeat TILE page

Quarterly earnings beat — Interface reported $0.49 EPS vs. $0.40 expected, showing improving profitability and year?over?year EPS growth; that beat supports valuation and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — the board raised the quarterly payout to $0.03 (annualized $0.12), signaling confidence in cash flow and adding modest income appeal. MarketBeat TILE page

Dividend increase — the board raised the quarterly payout to $0.03 (annualized $0.12), signaling confidence in cash flow and adding modest income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying — multiple hedge funds and asset managers materially increased stakes in Q4 (Fuller & Thaler, UBS, Balyasny, etc.), which can provide a stable shareholder base and reduce volatility. MarketBeat TILE page

Institutional buying — multiple hedge funds and asset managers materially increased stakes in Q4 (Fuller & Thaler, UBS, Balyasny, etc.), which can provide a stable shareholder base and reduce volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals/analyst views — Zacks notes TILE is in oversold territory and analysts have been raising estimates, which could support a technical bounce; consensus target remains around $36. Zacks turnaround article

Technicals/analyst views — Zacks notes TILE is in oversold territory and analysts have been raising estimates, which could support a technical bounce; consensus target remains around $36. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — VP James Poppens sold shares on multiple days (Mar 3–6), totaling roughly 25k+ shares across consecutive transactions; while insiders still hold large positions, the volume and cadence of sales can be perceived as a near?term negative signal. SEC filing: SEC filing

Insider Activity at Interface

In related news, VP James Poppens sold 10,000 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $294,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,572.32. The trade was a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,650 shares of company stock worth $736,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global manufacturer of modular flooring and resilient commercial flooring solutions. The company specializes in carpet tiles, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and other environmentally responsible hard-surface products designed for use in corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality and retail environments. Interface’s portfolio also includes broadloom carpet, rubber flooring and acoustic underlays, all engineered to meet performance, design and sustainability requirements in modern interior spaces.

Founded in 1973 by Ray C.

Recommended Stories

