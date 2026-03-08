Parallel Advisors LLC Has $7.95 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $540.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.41. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $573.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $506.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.55.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

