Regal Partners Ltd Buys New Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd owned 0.35% of Inspire Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 553.1% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 83,883 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 49,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.02 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INSP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company’s flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

