Alcoa (AA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 26th

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Alcoa has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alcoa to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.12%.The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 52,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

About Alcoa



Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company’s operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

