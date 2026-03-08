Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

NYSE NRP opened at $118.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.52. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $86.83 and a twelve month high of $128.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 65.16%.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE: NRP) is a master limited partnership that acquires and manages royalty and other mineral interests in coal and other natural resources across North America and Australia. The partnership was formed in 2010 as a spin-out from a major U.S. coal producer and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia. Its core business model centers on owning gross proceeds interests, gross royalty proceeds interests and fee minerals, which provide the right to receive a portion of revenues from mining and mineral production without operating the mines directly.

NRP’s U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.