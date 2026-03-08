Vulcan Steel Limited (VSL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on March 25th

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 34.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.
Vulcan Steel Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.
About Vulcan Steel
