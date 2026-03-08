Vulcan Steel Limited (VSL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on March 25th

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 34.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Vulcan Steel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

About Vulcan Steel

Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products. The company also provides cutting, drilling, tapping, countersinking, and folding of plates, as well as sheeting and slitting services.

