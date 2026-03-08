Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 1,718,759 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,240,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718,759 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $211,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 66,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUFG shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MUFG opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $202.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.33. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan’s largest banking groups and among the world’s leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG’s core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

