Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,954 Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 33,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 166,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,016,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE PWR opened at $540.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $490.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.41. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $573.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Quanta Services from $471.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.55.

Quanta Services Profile



Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

