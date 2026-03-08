Natixis Advisors LLC Has $162.17 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,679,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,908 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $162,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $103.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.65.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

