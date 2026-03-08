UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,662,233 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,133 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of UBS Group worth $150,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2,566.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Down 2.1%

UBS Group stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14.

UBS Group Dividend Announcement

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 10.88%.The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.