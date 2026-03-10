Capital International Investors Acquires 1,747,337 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,747,337 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital International Investors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,042,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $284.97 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.89. The firm has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Stories

