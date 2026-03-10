John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 31st

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.7%

HEQ stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,215. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

The John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE: HEQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of income coupled with the potential for capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund is managed by John Hancock Investment Management, a subsidiary of Manulife Financial. The fund’s investment objective emphasizes total return, balancing dividend and option premium income with equity market participation.

The fund pursues its goal by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of U.S.

