PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:GHY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,629. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $107,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 422,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 496,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the period.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund (NYSE: GHY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in high-yield corporate debt securities. Managed by PGIM, the global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc, the fund offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of bonds issued by companies around the world. Its objective is to capitalize on credit spread opportunities in both developed and emerging markets.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on fundamental credit research and bottom-up security selection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.