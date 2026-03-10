Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $125.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

