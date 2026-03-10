Capital International Inc. CA Grows Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 465,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,898 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $35,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,205,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,382,000 after buying an additional 508,890 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 45.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,273,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,670,000 after acquiring an additional 398,470 shares during the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $20,524,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,544,000 after purchasing an additional 303,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Trip.com Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.15. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $49.48 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

