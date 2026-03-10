Capital International Inc. CA Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $55,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $41,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $227.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.66 and a 200-day moving average of $224.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

