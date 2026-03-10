Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,058 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $68,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Capital One Financial by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.3%

COF opened at $185.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Evercore reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

