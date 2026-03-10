Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $1,777,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,580. The trade was a 86.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 23,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 3 topline data for azetukalner in focal onset seizures — Xenon said the X?TOLE2 study met its primary endpoint with statistically significant seizure reduction, supporting an NDA path and broader indication potential. GlobeNewswire: Topline Data Reuters: Trial Met Main Goal

Positive Phase 3 topline data for azetukalner in focal onset seizures — Xenon said the X?TOLE2 study met its primary endpoint with statistically significant seizure reduction, supporting an NDA path and broader indication potential. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its target to $90 (?43% upside vs. $62.76), reiterating a buy — this is a large upward revision that signals bullish institutional view on commercial potential. TickerReport

Deutsche Bank raised its target to $90 (?43% upside vs. $62.76), reiterating a buy — this is a large upward revision that signals bullish institutional view on commercial potential. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its target to $74 (?17.9% upside) and kept a buy rating — another institutional upgrade supporting momentum. Benzinga

HC Wainwright raised its target to $74 (?17.9% upside) and kept a buy rating — another institutional upgrade supporting momentum. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its target to $80 (?27.5% upside) and Wedbush lifted its target to $64 (small upside), both moving to buy/outperform — analyst coverage is converging higher after the data. Benzinga

Needham raised its target to $80 (?27.5% upside) and Wedbush lifted its target to $64 (small upside), both moving to buy/outperform — analyst coverage is converging higher after the data. Neutral Sentiment: Trading halt ahead of the announcement — Nasdaq temporarily halted XENE for news pending before the release, a common market mechanism that preceded the move. (No external link provided)

Trading halt ahead of the announcement — Nasdaq temporarily halted XENE for news pending before the release, a common market mechanism that preceded the move. (No external link provided) Neutral Sentiment: Wide media coverage and intraday volatility — multiple outlets flagged a near?50% intraday move as investors reacted to the trial readout, increasing attention and liquidity. 247wallst: Why XENE Soared

Wide media coverage and intraday volatility — multiple outlets flagged a near?50% intraday move as investors reacted to the trial readout, increasing attention and liquidity. Negative Sentiment: Proposed $500M common share offering — Xenon filed an underwritten offering (with a 30?day upsize option for $75M). This could be dilutive and weigh on near?term upside depending on pricing and timing. GlobeNewswire: Proposed Offering

Proposed $500M common share offering — Xenon filed an underwritten offering (with a 30?day upsize option for $75M). This could be dilutive and weigh on near?term upside depending on pricing and timing. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and commercial execution cautions — analysts/commentators note a crowded antiseizure market, adverse event profile risks, and the possibility that today’s jump overshoots fundamentals. These are reasons some investors may take profits or avoid adding at current levels. Seeking Alpha: Valuation Concerns

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small?molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion?channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion?channel biology and structure?based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

