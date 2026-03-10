Truist Financial Cuts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $217.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $234.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $126.15 and a fifty-two week high of $175.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by ($0.18). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Vail declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.22 per share, payable Apr. 9 to holders of record Mar. 26, which annualizes to about $8.88 and implies roughly a 6.6% yield at current prices — supportive for income-focused investors.

Neutral Sentiment: Management's Q2 earnings call transcript and detailed release are available for investors who want management's color on season trends and cost actions; use the call to assess forward commentary on pass sales and operating leverage. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write-ups compare Vail's key metrics to estimates and prior year results, useful for assessing whether misses reflect one-off weather effects or structural demand weakness. Zacks: How Key Metrics Compare

Negative Sentiment: Q2 results missed estimates: EPS $5.87 vs. consensus ~$6.05 and revenue $1.08B vs. ~$1.11B; revenue declined ~4.7% year?over?year — a direct earnings headwind. Q2 Press Release

Negative Sentiment: Company cut FY26 net income guidance to $144M–$190M from a prior $201M–$276M range, citing the "most challenging winter across the Rockies" and lower skier visits — the guidance cut is the primary driver of the negative market reaction. WSJ: Cuts Guidance

Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report sparse snow and steep declines in skier visits and lift revenue at key resorts — operational volumes remain the key near?term risk to recovery. AOL: Revenue, Skier Visits Plummet

Negative Sentiment: Street reaction: shares fell in after?hours trading and at least one bank trimmed its price target (Deutsche Bank cut PT to $151), reflecting reduced near?term visibility. Deutsche Bank PT Cut

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company’s signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season?long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

