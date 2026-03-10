enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11, Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from enGene’s conference call:

Management attributes a combined effect of protocol amendments (T1 re?resection, TA reinduction, routine biopsy) plus improved clinical execution for an estimated ?21 percentage?point improvement in the six?month complete response rate.

The program has received RMAT and CDRP designations and aligned the primary endpoint with the FDA to CR "at any time," and management says ongoing SAP discussions increase confidence toward approval.

Management states the safety database (the largest in the space at 125 patients) is sufficient and reports tolerability as near "best?in?class" with treatment discontinuations around 1–2%.

They emphasize strong commercial fit in community urology: a non?viral therapy with simple storage/handling, short clinic administration potentially by APP/staff, favorable buy?and?bill economics, and pricing flexibility to maximize market value.

They emphasize strong commercial fit in community urology: a non?viral therapy with simple storage/handling, short clinic administration potentially by APP/staff, favorable buy?and?bill economics, and pricing flexibility to maximize market value. Company reports a cash runway into the second half of 2028, expects a potential approval in 2027, and plans interim 12?month data updates (Q2 conference and H2), supporting a near?term BLA path.

Shares of enGene stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. enGene has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENGN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of enGene from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on enGene from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in enGene by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 685,000 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in enGene by 7,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,499,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 1,479,018 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About enGene

enGene, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of gene?based therapeutics for oncology. The company’s core technology is the EnGene Delivery Vehicle (EDV) platform, which employs nonliving, bacterially derived minicells to transport therapeutic payloads directly to tumor cells. By combining targeted delivery with potent payloads, enGene aims to improve the precision and efficacy of cancer treatments while reducing off?target toxicity.

Through its EDV platform, enGene has advanced multiple therapeutic candidates into preclinical and clinical stages.

