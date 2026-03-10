Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 166.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 33,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -434.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.53. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 0.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP) is a global supplier of metal packaging solutions, specializing in the production of steel and aluminum beverage cans, food cans and ends. As a segment of the Ardagh Group, the company supports a broad range of food and beverage customers, including soft drink and craft beer producers, as well as food manufacturers requiring durable, recyclable packaging. Its product portfolio encompasses two?piece and three?piece cans, a variety of can ends and closures, and value?added services such as custom lithography and decorating.

The company operates a network of manufacturing plants across North America and Europe, serving both regional and multinational clients.

