Capital World Investors Buys 92,767 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,702,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 3.61% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $3,567,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $179.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.37 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $213.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRSH

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.