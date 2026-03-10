Capital International Sarl Cuts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Capital International Sarl lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,918 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $21,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,674,000 after purchasing an additional 306,541 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,143,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial set a $258.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $254.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.