Aon plc $AON Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in AON were worth $30,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE AON opened at $333.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $304.59 and a 52 week high of $407.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. AON had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $448.00 to $443.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $397.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $433.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AON from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $395.00 price objective on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $1,641,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,550.66. This represents a 19.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $319.24 per share, with a total value of $1,276,960.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,651,320. The trade was a 2.88% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

