CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $510.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $487.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.47.

Shares of CRWD opened at $434.13 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The company has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.72 and a 200 day moving average of $469.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,145,319.08. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 90,068 shares of company stock valued at $40,447,425 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Financially Speaking Inc raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

