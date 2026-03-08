Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 3,700 Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lumentum by 4,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total value of $26,624,774.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,583,690.60. This represents a 30.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lumentum to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.94.

Get Our Latest Report on LITE

Lumentum Trading Down 14.2%

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $558.44 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $783.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.07.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.