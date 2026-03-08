Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 3,700 Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lumentum by 4,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Lumentum
In other news, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total value of $26,624,774.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,583,690.60. This represents a 30.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Trading Down 14.2%
NASDAQ:LITE opened at $558.44 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $783.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.07.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lumentum News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong Q2 results and aggressive forward revenue guidance (management guided roughly $780–$830M next quarter) and highlighted accelerating AI infrastructure demand; NVIDIA committed ~$2B and multi?year supply deals that validate lasers/optics as strategic AI infrastructure and support higher margins and backlog (optical circuit switch backlog >$400M). Lumentum’s Massive Run Now Faces A Reality Check
- Positive Sentiment: Major broker notes and analyst commentary have turned bullish, citing the company’s AI exposure and improving fundamentals as reasons for upside. Upgraded/positive analyst commentary can sustain interest from institutional buyers. Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY), Lumentum Holdings (LITE)
- Positive Sentiment: Market pieces note the rally and AI narrative driving momentum—coverage pointing out that LITE is up materially since earnings, which supports continued investor interest and momentum flows. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Rallies on AI-Driven Growth Enthusiasm
- Neutral Sentiment: Several analytical/summary articles explain why LITE has climbed (earnings beat, guidance, pipeline) and review estimates — useful for context but not new catalysts. These pieces highlight momentum and valuation questions. Why Is Lumentum (LITE) Up 46.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Negative Sentiment: Industry/competitive news: Broadcom’s moves supporting attached copper optics helped some competitors (e.g., Credo) gain, while Lumentum and peers saw near?term weakness—this raises the risk of product/competitive pressure in certain segments. Credo rises, Lumentum, Coherent fall, as Broadcom puts weight behind attached copper
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling was reported recently and has already been linked with a share price pullback; large insider transactions can trigger short?term selling and signal near?term liquidity/positioning shifts. Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Down 11.2% on Insider Selling
Lumentum Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.
Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.
