Capital International Investors Acquires 4,984,930 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,128,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984,930 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $4,223,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the second quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $1,461,130.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,963.65. This represents a 28.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $185,413.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,439.84. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $209.18 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $188.73 and a 12 month high of $339.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average of $250.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price target on Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.69.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

