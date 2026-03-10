Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,618 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $311,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 61.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Down 0.2%

IEX opened at $197.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $217.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $899.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.