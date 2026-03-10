NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Zacks Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian Curci sold 60,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $9,796,391.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 93,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,053,422.19. This represents a 39.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $7,144,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,939.20. This trade represents a 41.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 172,556 shares of company stock worth $27,550,446 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $155.44 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.57 and a 12 month high of $189.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.69.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.