Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,115 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in Roblox by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,697,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,182,000 after acquiring an additional 115,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,153,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,608 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 298.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 246,652 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $120,041,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Roblox from $159.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Freedom Capital raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $577,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 256,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,170,521.60. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $667,699.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 800,539 shares in the company, valued at $49,337,218.57. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 703,144 shares of company stock worth $51,681,640 in the last three months. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

