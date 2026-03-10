Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 63,327 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63,327 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $358,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 400.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 363.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total value of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,082. This represents a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,774.56. This trade represents a 46.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $429.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.42 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $410.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

