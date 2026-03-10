Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell Rating

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE: PNFP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Founded in 2000, the company operates through a network of banking offices and digital channels to serve individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients. Pinnacle’s business model emphasizes relationship-based banking and tailored financial solutions for commercial borrowers and deposit customers.

The company’s product and service offerings include commercial and residential lending, treasury and payment solutions, deposit accounts, mortgage services, and cash management.

