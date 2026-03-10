Capital International Inc. CA Has $30.97 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $30,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $2,011,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 27,928.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,401,000 after acquiring an additional 865,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,313,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,118,000 after purchasing an additional 412,574 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $253.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.69 and its 200 day moving average is $284.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $214.50 and a 12-month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.