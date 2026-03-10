EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Acquired by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 457,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,844 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $51,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.77.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,850. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,774 shares of company stock valued at $945,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $131.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

