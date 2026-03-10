Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 8,949 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castellan Group boosted its position in Chevron by 10.7% during the second quarter. Castellan Group now owns 20,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,435,000. Finally, Future Fund LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $189.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $377.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $192.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 106.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Argus set a $203.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.95.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,205.50. This represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total transaction of $10,941,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,466.70. This trade represents a 87.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,197 shares of company stock worth $187,128,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

