Capital International Inc. CA Increases Stock Holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,587,188 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,503,135 shares during the quarter. Barrick Mining comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.33% of Barrick Mining worth $183,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,459,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $1,091,122,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 35.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,846,588 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,340,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,855,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Barrick Mining by 316.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,287,558 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $601,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Barrick Mining Stock Up 1.0%

B opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Barrick Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on B

About Barrick Mining

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.