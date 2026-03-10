Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 54,106 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,106 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $17,754,735. This trade represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $1,722,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 173,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,028,536. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 869,045 shares of company stock valued at $68,407,201 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

