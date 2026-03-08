Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,479 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Blackstone worth $143,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,827,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,542,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,462,706,000 after buying an additional 227,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,348,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,532,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $678,037,000 after acquiring an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,200,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,265,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.56. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.09 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone purchased 1,146,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,716,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,297,073.84. This trade represents a 7.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore lowered their price target on Blackstone from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.