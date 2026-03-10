WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 87.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

WHF opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $172.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 19.73%.The business had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WHF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by making debt and equity investments in privately held middle-market companies. WhiteHorse Finance seeks to partner with established businesses across a range of industries, providing flexible financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations.

The company’s investment portfolio predominantly comprises senior secured loans, second-lien debt, subordinated debt and select equity interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.