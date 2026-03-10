Capital World Investors Has $4.80 Billion Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,262,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871,074 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.64% of Citigroup worth $4,797,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 92.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $186.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

