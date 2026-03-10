Capital World Investors Has $4.80 Billion Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,262,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871,074 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.64% of Citigroup worth $4,797,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 92.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Citigroup News
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Citigroup to a Buy (Zacks Rank #2), which often triggers short-term inflows and coverage-related buying from retail and quant screens. All You Need to Know About Citigroup (C) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying was reported (?93,383 calls, ~25% above average), signalling speculative or hedge-driven bullish positioning that can amplify upside into near-term expiries.
- Positive Sentiment: Citi issued a digitally native structured note on Euroclear’s D?FMI DLT platform — a visible example of product innovation and growth in the wealth-management and capital-markets business lines. Citi Issues Inaugural Digitally Native Structured Note on Euroclear’s D-FMI DLT Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Blackstone is working with Citi on a revived sale of ShyaHsin Packaging — indicative of ongoing M&A/advisory mandates that can boost fees and trading flows. Blackstone Is Said to Work With Citi on Revived Sale of ShyaHsin Packaging
- Positive Sentiment: TradeSmith’s health indicator recently included Citigroup among non-tech names in its “Green Zone,” supporting a constructive view on Citigroup’s financial health. 3 Non-Tech Stocks in TradeSmith’s Green Zone for Financial Health (C)
- Neutral Sentiment: Some brokerages collectively rate Citi as a “Moderate Buy” — steady, but not uniformly bullish enough to drive a larger re-rate on its own. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Citi group entities notified Bapcor that holdings fell below the substantial?holder threshold — a routine ownership update with limited direct impact on Citi’s core business. Citi Group Entities Fall Below Substantial Holder Threshold in Bapcor
- Neutral Sentiment: Wider Middle East conflict is driving higher energy prices and market volatility — a mixed macro backdrop for banks (higher rates can help net interest income, but volatility and recession risk can hurt credit and trading). Asia’s Fuel Crunch Forces Four-Day Weeks and School Closures
- Negative Sentiment: Citi suffered the largest fall among banks in a global gender ranking — a reputational/ESG negative that could affect investor perception and long-term flows from ESG-focused funds. Citi suffers largest fall among banks in global gender ranking
- Negative Sentiment: Industry friction over crypto bank charters — the Bank Policy Institute is weighing legal action against the OCC — underscores regulatory uncertainty that could raise compliance costs or slow industry initiatives, creating a broader headwind for big banks. US banking lobby considers suing OCC over crypto bank charters: Report
Citigroup Price Performance
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.
Insider Transactions at Citigroup
In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
