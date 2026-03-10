Capital International Ltd. CA Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,217,394,000 after purchasing an additional 135,850 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 87.4% in the third quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 93,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,822 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.14.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $389.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.50. The company has a market cap of $438.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

