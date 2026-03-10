Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $126.77 Million Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Entergy worth $126,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 5,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 150.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $104.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average is $95.12. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.57 and a 52-week high of $107.93. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,155.55. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.61.

Get Our Latest Report on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.