MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

MDU Resources Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MDU Resources Group has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

MDU opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 10.15%.MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Kelley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,366.04. The trade was a 164.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,424,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

