Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 2nd

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Southwest Airlines has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years. Southwest Airlines has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

