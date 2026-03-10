Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,920 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises about 1.3% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA owned about 0.07% of Trip.com Group worth $36,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,205,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,382,000 after buying an additional 508,890 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 45.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,273,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,670,000 after acquiring an additional 398,470 shares during the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $20,524,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,544,000 after purchasing an additional 303,600 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 0.5%

TCOM opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $49.48 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

