Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $224,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $1,524,212.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,997.44. The trade was a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $362.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.91. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $369.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.26.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Featured Stories

