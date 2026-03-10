Capital Research Global Investors Sells 3,828,971 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,354,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828,971 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for about 1.5% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.50% of GE Aerospace worth $7,927,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $321.67 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

